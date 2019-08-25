SEBRING — City Manager David Flowers acknowledged he made a mistake in making personnel decisions that required approval by the City Council.
At Saturday’s budget workshop, Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said city management has provided for executive level Florida Retirement System contributions, but according to city ordinance, any executive level position has to be approved by the City Council.
She believes two or three executive positions were created, which should have gone to the City Council for approval and approved in the city’s budget.
“It is my contention that the city manager has created these positions without the council’s approval,” Sutherland said. “Has created them under FRS [Florida Retirement System] executive level at 25 percent [city’s contribution], which equates to $56,000 in the first year without any consent from the council.”
An employee was hired as a manager and then 10 days later they were promoted to director, less then a month later they received a $12,000 raise and they were in the executive level along with all the other directors and none of it went to the city council in terms of their executive level, she said.
Sutherland said they could go into detail on it during the Monday council meeting.
The City can’t fix it on its own, she said. “This has to be done by someone that gives us the legal standing to do what we need to do.”
Flowers said there was nothing that was done that can’t be undone. Any of this can be reversed.
“I fully acknowledge that I made a mistake; I should have brought that to council,” he said. “Based on my past experience I thought it was an administrative decision.
“So I fully acknowledge that a mistake was made when I signed that asking those designations to be made as city manager. None of them (designations for state retirement) were as a condition for hiring.”
The positions were properly advertised in the newspaper, he said. “I wasn’t hiding anything; I wasn’t trying to slip something by you; I made a mistake on a procedural aspect of it.”
Flowers said he did not know about Ordinance 17-15, so based on the City Charter he believed he was in his rights to make those administrative decisions for the city. He will correct it and make sure it doesn’t happen again, Flowers said.
Mr. Flowers continues to make errors and continues to make excuses of his behavior. I personally went to an interview and was told the pay scale was 27,000- 35.000 to later find out he actually paid almost double for the position ... This bothers me ! How many others has he told this to. I am prepared to go before the council and let them know this is outright wrong!
Wow! Now it is beginning to make a lot of sense ....I believe there is more that needs to be examined. Since Mr. Flowers has stepped into this position many people have applied to positions and not been selected or even considered. He hired individuals that he knows personally and this has caused a lot of eyebrows to be raised. He hired people that he "hen pecked" . There were plenty of African Americans that applied and many of them were not even contacted for interviews. My question relates to various individuals he has provided raises to or promised promotions yet they are not doing the job they were hired to do. Both Me.Flowrrd and his HR director should have done there research before doing what they feel benefits them and not the city of Avon Park employees as a whole ...
