SEBRING — City Manager David Flowers acknowledged he made a mistake in making personnel decisions that required approval by the City Council.

At Saturday’s budget workshop, Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said city management has provided for executive level Florida Retirement System contributions, but according to city ordinance, any executive level position has to be approved by the City Council.

She believes two or three executive positions were created, which should have gone to the City Council for approval and approved in the city’s budget.

“It is my contention that the city manager has created these positions without the council’s approval,” Sutherland said. “Has created them under FRS [Florida Retirement System] executive level at 25 percent [city’s contribution], which equates to $56,000 in the first year without any consent from the council.”

An employee was hired as a manager and then 10 days later they were promoted to director, less then a month later they received a $12,000 raise and they were in the executive level along with all the other directors and none of it went to the city council in terms of their executive level, she said.

Sutherland said they could go into detail on it during the Monday council meeting.

The City can’t fix it on its own, she said. “This has to be done by someone that gives us the legal standing to do what we need to do.”

Flowers said there was nothing that was done that can’t be undone. Any of this can be reversed.

“I fully acknowledge that I made a mistake; I should have brought that to council,” he said. “Based on my past experience I thought it was an administrative decision.

“So I fully acknowledge that a mistake was made when I signed that asking those designations to be made as city manager. None of them (designations for state retirement) were as a condition for hiring.”

The positions were properly advertised in the newspaper, he said. “I wasn’t hiding anything; I wasn’t trying to slip something by you; I made a mistake on a procedural aspect of it.”

Flowers said he did not know about Ordinance 17-15, so based on the City Charter he believed he was in his rights to make those administrative decisions for the city. He will correct it and make sure it doesn’t happen again, Flowers said.

