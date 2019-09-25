By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — Facing possible termination at Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manager David Flowers resigned effective Oct. 20.
Flowers said Tuesday, “They were in the process of trying to fire me and I saw which way it was going and I just decided that I would offer to resign.”
He offered to see the Nucor project through the construction phase, which is supposed to be done by Oct. 20, which is a Sunday, Flowers said. “So my last official day will be Oct. 18.”
Councilman Stanley Spurlock made a motion, which was seconded by Councilwoman Maria Sutherland to accept Flowers’ resignation effective Oct. 20. The motion passed 3-2 with Mayor Garrett Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard voting “no.”
Spurlock said Tuesday, “I was ready to terminate him had he not resigned, but I am glad he resigned because that would save face.
“Truthfulness and trustworthiness were the two big things that kind of done it in for me.”
The city couldn’t afford Flowers with everybody he was hiring at “unbelievable” rates, Spurlock said. “We are at 35% higher in our budget than we were last year, that’s ridiculous.
Spurlock said he was instrumental in getting Flowers appointed, but it didn’t work out.
“I lost confidence in him when he said he hadn’t given any raises,” Spurlock said. But, Flowers had given $250,000 in raises and he had a lot of pending projects.
Barnard said Tuesday, “It is a sad day for Avon Park to lose David Flowers like that.”
Flowers said, “This has been rewarding and frustrating at the same time. There have been some very extreme differences of opinion in my management style versus a few council members.”
In December 2018, the City Council voted 4-1 to hire Flowers with Councilwoman Brenda Gray voting “no,” stating that she did not think Flowers was the most qualified for the position.
Flowers’ first day on the job was Jan. 7. He replaced June Fisher, who served as the city manager from April to November 2018.
I am truly happy to read this... Maybe now more people . More diversity will be seen in city hall ...Simply stated many qualified individuals were looked over in the job application process simply because of their ethnicity and this had to come to an end ..He simply hired who he wanted and then proceeded to give large raises even to the extent of changing job titles. He had to be stopped and this one definite way to show it ended Monday night. Thank you to all who voted yes.
Just like the Highlands County Manager position, the Avon Park City Manager position is like a revolving door.
