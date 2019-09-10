AVON PARK — The city now owns a property on East Pine Street with plans to demolish the house on it to construct a parking lot for the nearby Brickell Building and downtown area.
At a recent City Council meeting, Manager David Flowers said the city now owns the 18 E. Pine St. property. The closing was on Aug. 22.
“Mr. Brokaw has been trying to give this to us for two years,” he said. “We finally got there and got it taken care of. We had the closing at [attorney] John McClure’s office.
Brokaw left some tools there, which the city’s Public Works Department will be able to use, including a nice 30-foot extension ladder that he didn’t want to haul away.
“The only thing that he asked, as kind of a side note, was if you are going to make a parking lot, name it after me,” Flowers said. That wasn’t part of the closing documents; it was just a side remark.
“I didn’t see a problem with it, but I didn’t commit. I just said I will see what we can do,” he said.
Flowers asked council if he should get bids on tearing down the house on the property. Mayor Garrett Anderson said that was the intention of getting the property, to make it a parking lot as an addition to the Brickell Building.
Jerry Brokaw approached the city in November 2017 offering to donate his wood-frame house and property.
Council voted in March 2018 to accept the donation, but the closing was delayed while environmental concerns were reviewed.
Brokaw, who has said he is the cousin of television journalist and author Tom Brokaw, purchased the property in 2002 with plans on renovating the single-story structure, but he has maintained his residence in Cocoa Beach so he decided to donate his Avon Park property to the city.
Also, the City Council unanimously approved the city splitting the cost of banners and hardware for Christmas decorations for the Main Street Mall area and the Southside area.
The city will pay a total of $1,540 with $880 going to the Main Street CRA, which will also pay $880, and $660 going to the Southside CRA, which will also pay $660.
