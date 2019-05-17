AVON PARK — By a 3-2 vote, the Avon Park City Council removed “interim” from Gerald Buhr’s city attorney title.
Mayor Garrett Anderson and Councilwoman Brenda Gray, believing there should be a formal hiring process, voted against the motion to officially make Buhr the city attorney, without the “interim” in the title.
Buhr had served about 10 years as the city’s contract attorney until the majority of the City Council decided in May 2017 to have an on-staff city attorney.
When council newcomers Maria Sutherland and Stanley Spurlock took office in November 2018, the City Council dismissed the city’s on-staff attorney, Glinda Pruitt, who had replaced Buhr. Soon after, Buhr was selected as the interim city attorney without the position being advertised.
In April, Spurlock made a motion to remove the “interim,” but it failed with Anderson, Gray and Sutherland voting against it.
Sutherland explained why she changed her position and supported the measure at the most recent City Council meeting.
After thinking about it, Buhr is the person she wanted for the position, Sutherland said. So why should anyone else go through the application and interview process, knowing that her heart is set on Buhr and knowing that Spurlock and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard feel the same way.
“Our procurement policy does allow us to bypass it so we are not breaking any rules,” she said.
“No one can ramble off a state statute from memory like Gerald Buhr,” Sutherland said. “He is typically quite prepared for the meetings.”
He won’t pretend that he knows something, but will say he will research it for the next meeting, she said.
“He is a true professional,” Sutherland said. “He is one of the most ethical persons I have ever met when it comes to the way he deals in business. He is always looking out for the City Council.
“I hated to see the hiatus that we had when his contract was terminated under the previous council to hire the least experienced person that ever worked for the City of Avon Park in terms of legal issues,” she said. “I just think we are back on track in hiring somebody who is really worth what he is paid.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.