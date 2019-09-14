By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — After voting down the proposed fire assessment increase on Monday, the City Council approved the increase Thursday during its special budget meeting.
The difference was City Councilwoman Maria Sutherland’s vote, which was against the increase on Monday as she believed the increase in revenue in effect would help the general fund and not the fire department. Most of the fire department’s budget comes from the general fund.
Sutherland voted for the increase Thursday with the understanding that the revenue boost would go toward hiring two firefighters and a fire inspector and help with any increases from salary negotiations.
At both the Monday and Thursday meetings, Mayor Garrett Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard voted “yes” for the increase while Council Members Brenda Gray and Stanley Spurlock voted “no.”
Sutherland said Friday the premise behind it is that the fire department was not going to loose any part of the original general funds that it was receiving.
“The concern I had was that we were raising the fire assessment to subsidize the general fund and I personally didn’t want that,” she said. “So last night we pretty much got a guarantee that any additional monies coming from the fire assessment will go 100% into the fire department.”
The city’s budget is still not a “done deal,” with the final reading on the 2019-20 budget at the next council meeting (Sept. 23), Sutherland said. Council still has to tweak six or seven more pages that weren’t reviewed Thursday evening.
A 40% increase in the fire assessment raises the annual residential fee from $80 to $112 and sets the following rates: commercial at 6 cents per square foot; industrial/warehouse at 1 cent per square foot; and governmental/institutional at 2.6 cents per square foot.
Anderson said there were quite a few changes in the budget and it was a productive meeting.
“Hopefully we have a budget that will be passable at our following council meeting,” he said. “At least the majority of the council members seem like they would pass it at the next meeting.”
