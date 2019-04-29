AVON PARK — City Hall will be getting an electrical generator after City Council approved the purchase of a unit from a local company.
Hurricane Irma prompted the need for a generator so City Hall could remain operational in the aftermath of a power outage due to a hurricane.
Issues with the first bidding process resulted in the original order for a generator being cancelled and the city conducting a second bidding process.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manager David Flowers said he contacted three local electrical contractors plus Tradewinds. He received a “no bid” response from Tradewinds and a packet with three options from Long’s Air Conditioning in Avon Park.
Flowers recommended Option C, which is a 100 kW Commercial Series Generac generator powered by natural gas.
The council agenda shows Option C is $46,895, which includes a natural gas line installation and the automatic transfer switch.
According to Flowers, Long’s disagreed with the original engineering that called for a 125 or 126 kW unit. Long’s stated the building can be run all day and night with a 100 kW unit.
Mayor Garrett Anderson noted there is an “Option D,” which would be doing nothing.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he agreed with Option C. Councilwoman Brenda Gray said that is fine.
Barnard made a motion to purchase the 100 kW generator in Option C including the option for a 10-year parts and labor warranty for $1,995. Councilman Stanley Spurlock seconded the motion.
Council voted 4-1 to approve the generator purchase with Anderson voting “no.”
Barnard asked Flowers to check with Kenny Long about determining if one of the city’s portable generators could be used at the Community Center in the event of a storm. Originally an engineer wanted $30,000, but it could be done without spending any money.
Anderson said all that would be needed is a transfer switch.
The council agenda showed that the previous generator quote the city administration approved in 2018 was for $50,943 for the generator (125 kW) plus $4,161 for the automatic transfer switch, plus unknown costs for the electrical installation.
