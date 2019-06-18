AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council approved the first reading of the revised City Charter, which will have a second reading at the June 24 City Council meeting before going to the voters as a referendum.
At a recent City Council meeting, City Attorney Gerald Buhr said before the City Council votes on the charter amendments ordinance there needs to be a date for the referendum.
City Clerk Manuel Cortazal said it would be the date of the Nov. 5 election.
Before the City Council voted on the ordinance, City Manager David Flowers noted that the charter revision referendum will be on the November ballot if there is a city election this year. If there is no city election, the charter referendum will be on the General Election ballot of November 2020.
The terms of Mayor Garrett Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard expire in November. Both plan to seek reelection. If there are no challengers, there would be no city election on Nov. 5.
This year the qualifying period for mayor and one council seat starts on July 22 and ends at 5 p.m. Aug. 2.
The charter revisions can be viewed online on the city’s website, www.avonpark.cc, under the heading of “Proposed Amendments to the Charter of the City of Avon Park.”
The city charter serves as the City of Avon Park’s constitution, outlining how the city’s government is organized and works, the notice on the city’s website states. A link is provided so residents of Avon Park can view the charter amendments.
The charter revisions address city employee employment contracts and the interaction of the City Council members with city employees.
Concerning employment contracts, the revision to the charter states, “Only the city council is authorized to provide employment contracts to any person.
“Such contracts shall be drafted by the city attorney or other attorney approved to do so by the city council and may be offered to prospective officers, department heads and key employees if the circumstances justify it, but shall not be provided to officers, department heads and employees already in the city’s employ.”
