AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council agrees that there should be an early voting period for the upcoming city election, but has yet to agree on what days would be appropriate to give citizens an additional opportunity to vote.
At a recent City Council meeting City Manager David Flowers asked the City Council if it wanted to have early voting this year.
The City of Avon Park will have an election according to Highlands Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg, he said.
Both Mayor Garrett Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard are seeking re-election in the Nov. 5 election facing challengers Aljoe Hinson and Terry Heston, respectively.
The cost for early voting would depend on the number of days and hours chosen if any, Flowers said. Early voting would probably require five election workers and with delivery and extra equipment — consumables, etc. — it would cost between $2,000 and $2,500 if the city did five days of early voting again.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland asked if that was already budgeted.
Flowers responded that the election is in the new budget year so he believes it is not budgeted at this time.
Anderson said some people work and it will be a struggle to get people out to vote this year because it is not a presidential election year. He suggested early voting on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday before the Tuesday election day.
Flowers said there has to be at least one day without early voting prior to election day.
Anderson said then early voting on Saturday and Sunday and take Monday off and then the Tuesday election day. That gives people who are working the best opportunity to come in.
“There are no excuses at that point, if you didn’t want to come, you just didn’t want to come,” he said.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray asked what it would cost for two days of early voting.
Flowers said he would check on the cost, but estimated it would probably be around $1,500.
Barnard asked how mail-in ballots would be handled.
Anderson responded that is a separate issue.
Anderson asked who handled the absentee ballots.
Flowers said it is Ogg and the city’s canvasing board.
Sutherland said she prefers Friday and Saturday.
Councilman Stanley Spurlock said he wouldn’t support Sunday voting. “I just don’t think it is right.”
Anderson said the City had Sunday voting last time.
Flowers noted that was a countywide election.
Flowers said he would get more information from Ogg and send the council members an email and then discuss it at the next City Council Meeting.
Anderson said he wanted at least one weekend day because for some people who work Monday through Friday that (voting) is the last thing they want to think about.
Flowers said he would check on the cost of two days of early voting either Friday and Saturday or Saturday and Sunday.
Anderson added or a third option of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
