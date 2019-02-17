AVON PARK — The City Council discussed possible changes to the City Charter and will work toward having a revised charter ready for the November ballot for voter consideration.
The City Charter has been an issue for the past several years, Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said at a recent City Council meeting.
He and Interim City Attorney Gerald Buhr along with a couple of citizens were on the committee that worked on revising the charter in 2013.
They did their best to make the charter easier to understand and reduced its size to about one-third of what is was, Barnard said.
“At that time we didn’t necessarily think that we were going to have somebody like an attorney nick and pick every little word to try and make out whether it means this or means that,” he said.
Barnard read a passage from the charter, which he believed said it was OK for City Council members to communicate with city staff members.
Buhr added that communication was OK as long as council members don’t give orders to staff members.
Flowers said in the past there were some policies that prohibited council members from speaking with city employees. From his position,”I want you to ask questions of employees; you don’t have to go through me.”
Communication is alright, but don’t tell them to do something, he said.
Barnard suggested changing the language on that issue to make it easier to understand.
Then referring to the charter’s city manager description, Barnard said he didn’t like the term that the city manager is the chief executive officer.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said, according to the charter, the city manager shall be able to create or discontinue any department.
“Does that mean they can create or discontinue any department – a police department, fire department or utilities department, you name it?” he said.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said creating or discontinuing a department would require changes in the city’s budget — which, require approval by the City Council.
She believes the Fire Department should be in the charter as a “stand alone” department that is not subject to being done away with by the city manager.
Barnard said revising the charter shouldn’t be done as it was before with two citizens on the committee because it will drag on.
Barnard, Buhr and one other council member could go over everything and bring it back to the council before having the city’s residents vote on it in the November election. Those meetings, of course, with two elected council members attending, would have to be open to the public to avoid violations of the Sunshine Law.
Flowers said Friday he is checking with Highlands Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg on the deadlines for putting a charter amendment on the fall ballot.
