AVON PARK — The City of Charm is still grappling with excessive debris that is being dumped curbside on the city’s right-of-way.
At a recent City Council meeting, Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said the city has rules, but a lot of contractors who are supposed to take debris with them are dumping it on the sidewalk.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said technically it is the property owner’s responsibility.
Sutherland said she doesn’t want to ruin it for the majority in the city’s residents and businesses who dispose of items properly.
There was a property on Anoka that had items on the right-of-way for three weeks and then all of sudden there is junk out there again, she said.
“How do we prevent that? Do we send a letter to all the contractors tell them if they tear it down it is their responsibility to take it away?,” she asked.
Buhr said if somebody sees it, it is a police matter because it is not just violating the code it also violates city statues.
“It has been a problem for 20 years and it is getting worse and worse,” Sutherland said.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said it is impossible for city staff to catch everyone, but if there is a fine to the homeowner, so every homeowner would be watching to see that nothing is dumped on their property. The only people who couldn’t monitor it would be people who live out of state or out of the area.
Sutherland asked about the city’s current process in picking up curbside debris.
Director of Infrastructure Ronnie Jones said when a city clam truck driver sees debris he will stop and evaluate it. If he sees a pile a debris that is mixed with yard/plant debris it will be flagged with a red flag informing the homeowner of the violation and what they need to do to remedy the situation.
A phone number is included in the notice so the homeowner can contact the city when they are done separating the materials so the city can pick up the yard debris.
Sutherland asked how successful the red flag is and if people call right away.
Jones replied, “no.”
After a week of no notification, the next step is either Code Enforcement has to get involved or the City picks it up and takes it to the county landfill and per city ordinance assess the property owner.
Sutherland said Wednesday that Jones had information on what the other municipalities in the county are doing, but they all have different ways of handling it.
“If there is one type of phone call I get the most it is about the piles of debris,” she said.
Sutherland noted that Jones suggested the city seek a consultant to see if the city’s fee structure is correct and likely how to combine the efforts of code enforcement and the solid waste efforts.
“At the end of the day it is just people doing the right thing,” she said. The city has an ordinance that requires contractors haul debris from work sites, but that is apparently not the case for many of the contractors in town, Sutherland said.
