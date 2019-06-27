AVON PARK — The City Council had its initial discussion Monday on the fire assessment with no consensus on any changes to the fee that covers a portion of the costs of operating the city’s fire department.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland noted that the estimated cost (revenue) from the fire assessment for fiscal year 2018-19 is $413,000. The assessment ordinance states that any leftover funds will be carried over as a fund balance.
Will there be any money left over at the end of 2018-19? Mayor Garrett Anderson and City Manager David Flowers said, “No.”
Finance Director Rick Helms said the expenses of the fire department, not including Emergency Medical Services, will greatly exceed $413,000.
Sutherland asked if enough was budgeted for the fire department in 2018-19?
Helms responded, “No,” stating he didn’t know how short the fire department budget is, but he could get the information.
Sutherland said she was trying to see if the city is not charging enough on the fire assessment.
Anderson said the fire assessment fees only cover about 40% to 50% of the fire department’s budget.
Sutherland said when the fire assessment was higher it covered about 80% of the fire department’s costs.
“Are we going to have any extra expenses in the fire department that are going to warrant increasing the actual assessment?” she asked.
Flowers said the only expenditure would be possibly a new brush truck.
Sutherland said, “I personally would like to see it go up a little higher so we have the funds available to work on other projects internally with the city.”
Anderson said it will be part of a larger conversation concerning the level of the general fund and decisions on raising or lowering taxes and the fire assessment.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said the city does not have too much time to make changes to the fire assessment so it can be included in the upcoming tax bills. He suggested contacting Chris Rowe, who has helped the city for many years with the legalities of properly noticing any changes in the fire assessment.
There was no change in the fire assessment rates last year, which remained at $80 per residential dwelling; commercial at 4.3 cents per square foot; industrial/warehouse at .7 cents per square foot; and governmental/institutional at 1.8 cents per square foot.
The annual residential fire assessment fee peaked at $165 from 2006 through 2013. It was $140 in 2014 and 2015 before it was lowered to its current level of $80.
