AVON PARK — A former city employee has threatened a lawsuit against the city if he doesn’t receive severance pay.
Former utilities superintendent Josh Turner was terminated from his position with the city in March, according to City Manager David Flowers.
Due to the possible litigation, Flowers said he could not provide information on the cause of Turner’s termination.
Flowers said Turner had worked for the city for about 16 years and had an annual salary in the low to mid $50,000 range.
At a recent City Council meeting, City Attorney Gerald Buhr said Turner was offered severance pay if he signed a release.
Flowers noted that Turner had 21 days to sign the severance agreement.
Buhr said it was 21 days to accept or reject the offer, but months later he decided to sue the city.
Flowers said Turner is agreeing not to sue if the city pays the severance pay, which is long past the 21-day period.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland asked the amount of the severance pay?
Flowers said about $6,800. Sutherland guessed that is about what the lawyer would cost him.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the city should have its labor attorney, Brian Koji, advise the city on the matter.
Flowers said he informed Turner’s lawyer that the city had no plans to pay any money.
Sutherland said if Koji met with council about it, would the details of Turner’s firing also be discussed?
Buhr said it would all be open at that point and if negative things were said toward his employment then Turner would have to be given an opportunity for a hearing.
Anderson said the city’s best course of action would be to do nothing. Sutherland agreed.
Anderson said, “If there is an official action filed, then of course we will have an executive session at that point. In my opinion, it is a frivolous suit.
“I don’t believe the city has any obligation with this particular case and if you go ahead and say we are just going to pay out just to make it quiet, then how many more will do the same thing.”
