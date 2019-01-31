AVON PARK — The City Council discussed recently the plight of three shuttered buildings the city owns: the Brickell, Butler and Wilde buildings.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland started the conversation concerning the Main Street Brickell and Wilde buildings at Monday’s council meeting.
The city-owned Brickell Building at 2 E. Main St. had a new roof installed after Hurricane Irma, but the structure’s interior has a severe problem with mold.
The Main Street Community Redevelopment Agency has incurred many expenses with the Brickell Building, Sutherland said. The CRA Board/City Council had authorized a loan just under $900,000, which included the purchase price of the building and funding for roof repairs and for other repairs.
“Not all of that money has been spent out of that loan and I am hoping that we would be able to restructure that loan because there is going to be over $170,000 in interest paid that the CRA is going to have to pay,” she said. The Main Street CRA Advisory Board was never advised that it would have to spend this money; it was taken directly to the CRA Board.
Sutherland asked if there could be a “loan forgiveness” so the Main Street CRA could work on other projects for the economic revitalization of the downtown, particularly the Wilde Building.
She noticed the “huge piece of plywood” on the Wilde Building recently that the city owns, but it is still in litigation.
The city had plans to demolish the dilapidated two-story Wilde Building at 101 W. Main St., but the building’s former owners disputed the property’s foreclosure. The building was purchased at a foreclosure sale by the city in 2017.
Interim City Attorney Gerald Buhr said the motion by the former owners of the building has been dismissed by the court so the case is likely over, but there could be another path for an appeal. He recommended waiting 30 days before taking action to see if an appeal is filed.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the city would have to wait 30 days to make any decisions on that building.
Sutherland noted that the Brickell Building incurred a lot of water damage resulting in mold from Hurricane Irma due to the roof damage. The insurance company wanted to settle the claim for $100,000.
The level of mold that was caused by the hurricane damage should warrant a larger payout from the insurance company, she said.
City Manager David Flowers said the insurance company is offering $100,000. He will write a letter to the insurance company explaining that the building’s extensive damage was caused by the hurricane.
The city is seeking quotes for the mold remediation, which will likely require stripping out the interior of the building, he said.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard asked what the city was going to do with the Church Service Center (Butler Building), which has been shuttered due to damage from Hurricane Irma.
Will the building be torn down and replaced because it was an active location that served people in need in the community? he asked.
If the building can’t be used and it could be a mold situation in the future, the city should demolish it and build something else in that place or another location for the Church Service Center to grow, maybe even 18 E. Pine St. (a property recently donated to the city), Barnard said.
Anderson said at one time the building was deemed to be condemned, but he disagrees; it is a block building and it can be rebuilt.
The insurance payout for the building’s damage claim will be checked so the City Council can discuss it at its next meeting, he said.
