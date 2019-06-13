AVON PARK — The City Council reviewed a list of applicants Monday for its Community Redevelopment Agency board as the city’s CRA structure is being modified.
Also, in the interim, the City Council voted to have one advisory board.
The city is in the process of moving from three CRA advisory boards, which made recommendations to the CRA board comprised of the city council members to one autonomous board that would make decisions for all three CRA districts — Main Street, Southside and Airport.
The new seven-member board will include the current chairperson of each of the advisory boards — Gaylin Thomas from the Main Street CRA, Patrick Danzey from the Airport CRA and Gerald Snell from the Southside CRA.
The city’s list of applicants for the four remaining seats on the board is as follows:
• Michelle Micki Gresham, local realtor.
• Tonya Marshall, Fire Pension Board member.
• Ed Dickerson, former Planning & Zoning Board member.
• T. Allan Stalter, retired Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
• Fernald David, local resident.
• Kelvin Shepard, current Southside CRA member.
• Dana Sevigny, sponsored by Gaylin Thomas.
• Shelly Mercure, learned about CRA opening from Chamber of Commerce.
• Bill Jarrett, sponsored by Patrick Danzey.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said one CRA advisory board should be created until the city is able to have one autonomous CRA board. She noted that the present CRA boards have been meeting infrequently or failing to have a quorum.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said there should be no changes at this time as the current structure will work until the change to an autonomous board.
Sutherland made a motion to create one CRA advisory board. Councilman Stanley Spurlock seconded the motion.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said she believed it was the wrong thing to do at this time.
The City Council approved the motion by a 3-2 vote with Anderson and Gray voting “no.”
