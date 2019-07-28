AVON PARK — The City Council approved a new consulting firm for Avon Park Executive Airport, but one council member believed the firm currently providing the services should have been retained.
At a recent City Council meeting, Director of Infrastructure Ronnie Jones recommended Kimley-Horn (Sarasota) to provide professional aviation engineering and planning services at the city’s airport.
Along with Kimley-Horn, two other firms provided bid proposals — Gale Associates, Inc. (Altamonte Springs) and Amherst Consulting, LLC (Maitland), whose contract with the city is expiring soon.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland asked about the performance of the prior consultant, Amherst.
The Airport CRA advisory committee probably didn’t have a meeting for a year-and-a-half and there are many factors in doing away with one consultant and bringing in another, she said.
Amherst had a very politically charged relationship with the prior city administration and there wasn’t much communication with city staff, Sutherland said.
What this council decides is up to them, Sutherland stressed, but she wanted to make a point that Amherst was accused of listening too much to the airport board and not to the city staff and there was animosity from city staff at that time, which precluded Amherst from doing their job.
“I think they deserve another year to make it right, because in the last two years they were not provided the right information that they needed to do their job,” she said, “and I think it is unfair that now they are booted out.”
Sutherland asked why there was a request for quote.
City Manager David Flowers said Amherst’s contract with the city was expiring.
“From a personal observation it looks like we get reports and communication from them right at the deadline and not much before that,” he said.
The points ranking of the city’s six-member selection committee shows the following: Kimley-Horn (521), Amherst (466) and Gale Associates (422).
The City Council voted 4-1 to approve Kimley-Horn as the airport’s consulting firm. Sutherland voted “no.”
The services of the airport consultant include: general consulting, funding procurement and grant administration, economic feasibility and impact analysis, planning, engineering, design, permitting, construction phase services, environmental analysis, Preparation of DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) Plans and associated services.
