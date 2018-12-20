AVON PARK — It’s decision day for the Avon Park City Council, which is scheduled to select a city manager from one of six local applicants at a special meeting at 6 p.m. today.
The city received 16 applications for the position, but the City Council decided before advertising the position to only consider applicants who live in Highlands County and reside in the 33825 (Avon Park) zip code.
The previous city manager, June Fisher, tendered her resignation with a 30-day notice on Nov. 7, but was let go by council on Nov. 13.
Three city staff members — Savitri Latchmansingh, Marnita English and Danielle Phillips — were approved by City Council to serve as the administrative head of the city on an interim basis.
“We have six candidates who are going to be interviewed and we will make a decision after they are all done,” Mayor Garrett Anderson said.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he has reviewed the resumes and they are quite interesting.
“I know most of them and talked to three or four of them several times this year,” he said.
They all seem to have management skills, which is imperative and the other skills vary somewhat among the applicants, Barnard said.
“I am very proud of the fact that we had so many people from Avon Park who have applied,” he said. “I am sure we will pick out the best candidate to be the next city manager.”
Also, Barnard believes one of the applicants may get a job with the city in another position.
The special meeting’s agenda shows the following order of interviews/discussion for the applicants:
Samantha Mootoosammy — 6:15 p.m.
David Flowers — 6:30 p.m.
Mark Schrader — 6:45 p.m.
Tonya Marshall — 7 p.m.
Louis E. Bates Sr. — 7:15 p.m.
Olivia Minshew — 7:30 p.m.
Mootoosammy is a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier; Flowers is the facilities manager for Central Florida Healthcare; Schrader is a retired chief deputy, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office; Marshall is an assistant business office manager at Royal Care; Bates is a former executive economic development director; and Minshew is the assistant city manager of Wauchula.
The position’s salary was advertised as “$90,000 plus excellent benefit package.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.