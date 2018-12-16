AVON PARK — The six Avon Park applicants for the Avon Park city manager position are each allotted 15 minutes for consideration by the City Council at its special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the City Council Chambers.
The agenda shows the following order for the applicants:
• Samantha Mootoosammy — 6:15 p.m.
• David Flowers — 6:30 p.m.
• Mark Schrader — 6:45 p.m.
• Tonya Marshall — 7:00 p.m.
• Louis E. Bates, Sr. — 7:15 p.m.
• Olivia Minshew — 7:30 p.m.
Mootoosammy, is a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier; Flowers is the facilities manager for Central Florida Healthcare; Schrader is a retired chief deputy, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office; Marshall is an assistant business office manager at Royal Care; Bates is a former executive economic development director; and Minshew is the assistant city manager of Wauchula.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said Friday the list of applicants proved the point that there is good talent within the city who are willing to serve the community.
He knows several of the candidates at least on an acquaintance basis in communicating with them occasionally, Barnard said.
“I take pride that we have people in Avon Park who can do the job. We do not need to go outside this area. I think this is a great opportunity for the City of Avon Park to move forward,” he said.
Councilman Stanley Spurlock said Friday it looks like it will be another long meeting because with 15 minutes for each candidate that is already an hour and a half.
Also, Interim City Attorney Gerald Buhr also placed the City Hall generator on the special meeting agenda.
At its meeting on Monday, the City Council voted to cancel the generator that was ordered for City Hall and to put it out to bid.
Spurlock said the City Council never approved the purchase of a generator for City Hall.
“That was just done by the city manager and it was done wrong,” he said. He said the price of the generator is outrageous at about $51,000 plus the low bid of $35,000 for the installation and the cost of the transfer switch for a total of about $112,000.
If the city seeks a “turnkey” purchase, that includes installation, it would save quite a bit, Spurlock said. “I was just trying to save them between $60,000 and $70,000.”
The person who sold the generator to the city is “squawking” because the city is cancelling the purchase; that is the reason it is on the special meeting agenda, he said. “I am willing to pay a 15 percent restocking fee for the generator and still save the city over $50,000.”
He wanted to save taxpayers money and that was the reason he suggested cancelling the generator at the recent council meeting, Spurlock stressed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.