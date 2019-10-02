By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — A salary range and experience and qualifications for the next city manger were set by City Council at its special meeting on Monday.
With a discussion starting point of outgoing city manager David Flowers’ salary of $90,000, the City Council eventually agreed to advertise for a city manager with a salary range of $80,000 to $120,000, depending on qualifications.
In a departure from its search for a city manager that resulted in the selection of Flowers in December, council decided not to limit the applicants to current City of Avon Park residents.
Mayor Garrett Anderson suggested, and council agreed, to have a citizens committee involved in the process of reviewing and narrowing the field of applicants.
“I think the people have been left out to some degree in the past and I think they would like a citizens committee to help us make this decision, possibly implementing some type of grading, but if nothing else implementing what that committee’s pick would be,” he said.
The committee will have seven members with council selecting the members, from those who apply, at the next City Council meeting on Oct. 14.
The city manager position will be advertised for six weeks with a closing date of Nov. 15.
The qualifications include full-time residency inside Highlands County within one year of hire.
Under “experience” the ad states, “Extensive experience in local government, including administrative and supervisory responsibility.”
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland noted that at the $120,000 level the city would be required to contribute $30,000 per year toward the pension.
“That’s a lot of money, so the $120,000 is just the going salary rate. On top of that would be $30,000 in pension plus the $5,500 in benefits,” she said. “I think this is just shy, maybe $15,000, of what the county administrator makes. So it’s pretty big.”
