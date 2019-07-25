AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council didn’t make a decision Monday on the fire assessment, but indicated it could go up.
A special meeting on the fire assessment was set for 6 p.m. Monday, July 29.
During discussion on the property tax rate, City Councilwoman Brenda Gray said the city shouldn’t increase property taxes and the fire assessment at the same time.
After discussing the fire assessment at its Monday meeting, the City Council voted to set its initial property tax rate at .3 mills, which is no change from the current rate.
So it appears the fire assessment could be increased, but Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “incremental changes are always better.”
There was no change in the fire assessment rates last year, which remained at $80 per residential dwelling; commercial at 4.3 cents per square foot; industrial/warehouse at .7 cents per square foot; and governmental/institutional at 1.8 cents per square foot.
Finance Director Rick Helms offered a slide that showed the current rates have been unchanged since 2017.
He said, with the current rates, the fire assessment generates about $413,000. The Fire Department’s budget is $1,518,834.
An increase of $20 for the residential rate would generate an additional $107,000.
Council agreed that if the residential assessment was increased there should be a corresponding increase for the industrial/warehouse and governmental/institutional rates. But, there was concern, that since the assessment is based on square footage, the physically large businesses would be affected the most.
