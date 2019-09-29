By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, to discuss the process of hiring a city manager.
City Manager David Flowers decided to resign, effective Oct. 18, when at the Sept. 23 City Council meeting, Council was moving toward terminating him.
The special meeting’s agenda shows two items under “special business” — plan for the hiring process of city manager and discussion of interim or equivalent position.
Mayor Garrett Anderson stressed recently that it is of great importance to fill the position with the best applicant that council can agree on so there is not too much time between city managers.
Prior to Flower’s hiring in early January, three city employees shared extra duties and responsibilities during the city manager search.
