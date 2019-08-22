AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council started its review of the city’s proposed 2019-20 budget on Saturday with Finance Director Rick Helms noting some parts of the draft budget won’t be ready until the next budget workshop on Saturday.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said some of the base budgets seem to have been increased and asked if those are not negotiable.
Helms responded all of it is negotiable for the council.
Sutherland noted there is a base budget with a 3% increase already, but it is not in the recommended increment costs.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray asked how the base budgets were determined.
Helms said it stemmed from speaking with the different department heads and also looking at the expenditures for the current year.
“What we will find out on a lot of those is the expenses and costs of the current year exceeded what the budget was for the previous year so projecting on the next year we want to be able to meet those costs as opposed to having to deal with being under budgeted,” he said.
Helms noted some items were not “yet” finalized in the proposed budget, but would be ready for this Saturday’s budget workshop including revenues.
“I want to make sure that I have a feeling and good basis for those revenue amounts for each of the individual funds before I put that in the budget,” he said. “We fully anticipated we would have the CIP [capital improvement plan] fund as a part of this ... there are five years worth of projects that are in there, but the very first year, that CIP plan has to be part of the budget for the next year.
“That is not complete; that is a function of workload and some other factors that have impacted Ron [Jones] at Public Works as well as myself,” Helms said.
They need to be able to take those projects and breaking them down into individual line items that need to go into the budget and also have a good feel for the offsetting revenues, he said.
Helms said he needed to work more on the CRA budgets specifically, addressing the revenue compared to expenses for the three different CRAs. He anticipates having the information for next Saturday’s workshop.
The City Council’s second budget workshop is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday in Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St.
