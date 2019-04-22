AVON PARK — The fate of the Wilde Building, which was on track to be demolished, will be addressed at tonight’s Avon Park City Council meeting.
City Manager David Flowers will provide an update on the structural integrity of the building from an inspection conducted by an engineer and will address its proposed future, according to the meeting’s agenda.
In May 2018 the City Council voted approval to seek quotes to demolish the two-story structure at 101 W. Main St.
Highlands County Building Official Eric Longshore inspected the building on May 7, 2018 and recommended its demolition after finding the structure to be in “very poor condition” with several structural issues.
The two-story abandoned building’s interior shows termite infestation resulting in massive decay, the inspection report shows. The wood floor system of the second floor shows evidence of failure. The second floor has been gutted to the stud wall.
In June 2018, the plans to demolish the Wilde Building were put on hold due to the building’s former owners disputing the property’s foreclosure.
The building was purchased at a foreclosure sale by the City of Avon Park in 2017.
A court document from May 2017 shows that Jayeola and Helen Enigbonjaye were the defendants in the case against the City of Avon Park as the plaintiff. In that document, the defendants’ motion to seek relief from the judgment favoring the City was denied.
The court ruling noted that a previous owner of the building failed to pay property taxes and had also accumulated a “small fortune” in fees for code enforcement violations.
Apparently the defendants (Enigbonjayes) were led to believe that the tax sale extinguished the code enforcement lien as well, the court ruling noted. The court ruled otherwise as a matter of law and entered a final judgment of foreclosure on behalf of the City of Avon Park, which subsequently purchased the property at the foreclosure sale.
The City, believing there could be an appeal in the matter, put the demolition plans on hold.
Also, the council meeting agenda includes an update on the bids for an electrical generator for City Hall and consideration by council to approve the drafting of a lease with the Church Service Center to temporarily lease the former Jahna Concrete plant’s office space.
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. today in the Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine Street, Avon Park.
The Avon Park Community redevelopment Agency Board will meet prior to the City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m.
The Board will consider a facade grant application from Cottage Deluxe, LLC, 16 East Main St. and consider the Main Street marketing proposal from the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce.
