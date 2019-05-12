AVON PARK — The City Council will consider a management agreement with a local company to handle aviation operations and minor maintenance at the Avon Park Executive Airport.
City Manager David Flowers notes on the agenda for Monday’s city council meeting that since 2018 the city has sought a fixed base operator (FBO) for the airport.
The agenda item concerns a proposed agreement with a tenant at the airport who can provide FBO services, Flowers stated on the agenda.
The proposed agreement is with Lorran and Shannon Michaels of Four Winds PPG, Powered Paragliding, 1535 State Road 64 W., Avon Park.
Four Winds PPG opened in 2017 as a full-time powered paragliding school.
The proposed “airport facility management” agreement states the manager will have the use, rent free, of specified hangars and buildings by performing the following services:
• Maintenance of specified airport property and labor to make minor repairs to T-hangers and corporate hangars located on the airport property.
• Mowing and trimming of specified areas of airport property will be performed on an as-needed basis.
• An employee will be available to assist aircraft pilots Monday through Saturday for regular business hours and will have someone on call in the event of an emergency situation at the airport.
• Provide testing of regular aviation fuel, including once weekly process of removing water from both storage tanks. Fuel level will be checked quarterly with dipsticks and ensure dual verification by facility employee and city employee.
Also, the collection of rent from third party lessees for any airport property would be handled by airport facility management and all funds and proceeds turned over to the property owner within two business days.
Rental of the T-hangers on the airport property to third parties would be handled by the City of Avon Park staff at City Hall, the proposed agreement states.
In summary, the proposed agreement shows: repairs, mowing, fuel testing, maintenance and labor would be performed in exchange for rent otherwise due on about 600 square feet of office space at the FBO terminal and T-hanger no. 34.
The City Council will consider the agreement at its meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St.
