AVON PARK — The Avon Park City County will consider approval today of revisions to City Charter, which would then go before the city’s voters in a referendum.
The current charter notes that the city manager can create or discontinue any city department deemed necessary by the city manager for the good of the city.
The revised Charter adds the exception that it will solely be the city council’s purview concerning the existence of the police and fire departments.
There is new language concerning employment contracts — only the city council is authorized to provide employment contracts to any person.
The contracts would be drafted by the city attorney and approved by the city council and offered to prospective officers, department heads and key employees. Any employment contract providing more than two months of severance or terminating in more than five years must be approved by a vote of not less than four councilmembers.
A section concerning investigations is deleted in the revised Charter.
The deleted language includes: the council may conduct investigations into the affairs of the city and the conduct of any city department, office or agency and may retain the services of another law enforcement agency or licensed investigator for that purpose.
Also concerning Monday’s City Council agenda, Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director George Karos is seeking and extension of the city’s financial assistance to support the chamber’s operation.
At the March 11 City Council meeting Karos said the chamber’s membership is growing, but revenue from the membership did not meet the expenses.
City Manager David Flowers will present a spreadsheet of the historical funding for the chamber from fiscal year 1988-89 to the present.
The agenda shows that Flowers will provide updates on the following: Brickell Building, Church Service Center, recycling containers, ethics training reminder, 18 E. Pine St. (property donated to city) and city property/Jahna Concrete.
Prior to the City Council meeting at 6 p. m., Monday, the CRA Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. with one agenda item — approval of the an event grant from the Avon Park Rotary for the April 27 Bluegrass and Blueberries festival in Donaldson Park.
