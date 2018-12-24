AVON PARK — Term limits and revising the City Charter will be among the issues the Avon Park City Council will discuss at a special meeting 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said during the campaigns for the City Council election in November some of the candidates spoke about term limits.
There are some possible changes to the City Charter that will be talked about at the special meeting, along with the term limits, and the proposed changes would go to the voters in a referendum in 2019, he said.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he is considering term limits.
“It is something we should definitely look at and discuss,” he said. “I don’t like the fact that somebody may be around for 15 or 20 years. We always need some new blood in there.”
Barnard would consider a 10-year limit for city-elected officials, but it depends on what the other council members think, he said.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said term limits for City Council members would likely be in the City Charter if it is approved by the residents of Avon Park.
“I have no problem with term limits,” she said. “Some people say term limits is the will of the voters and that might be just as adequate as well.
“It is my assumption that this is something that is going to be added into the charter because the charter describes the terms of all of the members. So if it changes then it has to be placed in the charter for the voters to vote on it and I am OK with whichever way the voters go,” she said.
Former Mayor Sharon Schuler, who had served on the City Council for 21 years, said term limits are probably good.
“I probably should have been out of there before I was,” she said.
It is whatever the council decides because they are the ones up there now making the decision and if they feel term limits are the best for the city then that is the majority vote, Schuler said.
Term limits are most suited for federal, state and county offices, but, “In a small area like ours ... the election pool is limited to people who actually want to run due to the fact there is so much, sometimes, harassment of them,” she said.
Schuler noted that a few years ago Dora Smith “walked in” to a three-year term on the City Council without an election.
In 2015 there were three candidates for three seats on the council so incumbents Terry Heston and Brenda Gray remained on the council without an election along with Smith taking a seat as a newcomer in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.