AVON PARK — An initial discussion on the fire assessment fee is on the agenda for tonight’s meeting of the Avon Park City Council along with a bid involving utility service to the WaWa to be built at U.S. 27 and Valerie Boulevard.
Each year, the City Council is required to pass a resolution setting the fire assessment fee for residential and commercial properties, the council agenda notes.
There was no change in the fire assessment rates last year, which remained at $80 per residential dwelling; commercial at 4.3 cents per square foot; industrial/warehouse at .7 cents per square foot; and governmental/institutional at 1.8 cents per square foot.
The assessment pays a portion of the costs associated with the city’s fire department.
The fire assessment was estimated to generate $413,000 in 2018-19 fiscal year. The city’s general fund supplements the fire department’s budget that is not covered by the fire assessment.
The residential rate peaked at $165 from 2006 through 2013. It was $140 in 2014 and 2015 before it was lowered to its current level of $80.
The council agenda states in 2018, the city agreed to extend water and sewer service south along U.S. 27 to serve new development.
The City Council will consider the low bid, of $215,573 from Polston Engineering, on the 8-inch waterline and 6-inch force main project to extend utility service to U.S. 27 and Valerie Boulevard.
The regular meeting of the Avon Park City Council is at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St.
The Avon Park Community Redevelopment Agency will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in the Council Chambers.
The CRA agenda has two administrative items: consider Main Street CRA facade grant application from Anna Marie Feeney, 234 E. Camphor St. and the vetted list of volunteers seeking to be on the CRA Board.
