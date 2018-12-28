AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council will discuss revisions to the city charter that would give the council more authority at a special meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the last time the city charter was revised there were some changes in the authority of the city manager and the city council.
“I am sure those will be looked at and possibly tweaked; I am not sure of the exact language,” he said. “It will be looked at and possibly shift more power back to the council and away from the city manager position.”
In July 2013, the City Council voted 4-1 to place a charter amendment on the Nov. 5, 2013 ballot.
Then-Councilman Anderson voted “no.”
At the time, Anderson said he did not disapprove of the charter, but it had a few “discrepancies.”
In November 2013, the voters also approved the city’s amended city charter by a vote of 526-272.
Any changes to the city charter would require a referendum before the voters, Anderson noted.
After the special meeting in January, the city charter may be discussed at another meeting and then the proposed changes would go before the City Council for approval, he said. The referendum would be part of the November election when he and Councilman Jim Barnard would be running again.
Barnard said the main changes he would like to see in the charter would be to limit the powers of the city manager and possibly establish term limits for the City Council.
“Just strengthen and tighten the thing up so that things are a lot more simpler and maybe change the procurement policy,” he said. There are things that need to be looked at one-by-one, which was done several years ago to make it more understandable.
Barnard was on the city’s charter revision committee in 2013.
At the time, the committee was eliminating redundancy in the charter, he said. “Unfortunately we didn’t look at it strong enough to realize exactly what was going on,” he said.
Now, he would like to do away with the statement, “the city manager is the CEO of Avon Park,” Barnard said. “That has to go.
“Maybe try to give some more powers back to the council members and limit the powers of the city manager, that is my main concern,” he said. “We should work together as a team and not like the previous conditions.”
Councilman Stanley Spurlock said the biggest issue with the charter is that the City Council members do not have the authority to have any communications with city employees.
“I would like to see that changed,” he said. “There are problems that arise that can be nipped in the bud, which we can’t do that now because we don’t have that ability to talk to any employee at all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.