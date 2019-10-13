By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — Utilities extension agreements, taxiway construction and a lease with the Church Service Center are some of the items the City Council will consider at its meeting at 6 p.m., Monday.
The agenda includes three items on the northward extension of city water and sewer lines that will serve the Nucor Florida steel mill plant that is under construction just north of the county line.
The agenda states U.S. 27 North Water Main & Force Main Utility Extension Engineer Letter of Recommendation & Bid from Metro Equipment Services’s, Inc. and a separate agenda item on a contract document agreement on the north utility project between the city and Metro Equipment Services.
Also related to the north utility extension project, Council will consider and agreement for engineering services with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc.
In a Avon Park Executive Airport matter, the City Council will consider a recommendation from the Amherst consulting firm to award a bid for the construction of Taxiway F to Dickerson Florida, Inc.
Taxiway F went out for re-bid and the city received three bids for the opening at 2 p.m., Aug. 14. Dickerson Florida, Inc. was the lowest bidder and the bid amount will be 100 percent grant funded, the agenda notes.
Council will also consider the second reading of an ordinance that regulates medical marijuana dispensing facilities.
Buhr placed on the agenda the proposed agreement with the Church Service Center, which has had a lease agreement with the city since Aug. 13, 2001 paying one dollar per year.
The Church Service Center had been using the Butler Building/former fire station on South Butler Avenue until it was damaged by Hurricane Irma. It has been operating from a metal shed behind the building since then.
The proposed agreement is for the Church Service Center to use the recently vacated Jahna Concrete Offices at 120 S. Railroad Avenue. The agenda notes that premises will be used as a distribution center to provide money, food, clothing and household goods to individuals who come to the center needing help.
