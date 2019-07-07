AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council will review at its Monday meeting an extensively revised Rental Inspection ordinance prepared by City Attorney Gerald Buhr.
The ordinance is based on the city’s 2007 ordinance that required owners of residences to seek a permit, which included inspections, to rent a residence to the public.
The revised ordinance states, every property owner of a residential rental unit is required to obtain an annual rental permit from the code enforcement department that a residential rental unit is available to lease, sublease, or rent.
By applying for a permit, the property owner consents to periodic inspections of the residential rental unit for violations of the minimum housing code and other related codes at any reasonable time, the draft ordinance states.
Also, the City Council will discuss a draft agreement between the City and WaWa concerning the city extending its water and sewer lines along U.S. 27 to serve the new Wawa convenience store that will be built at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Valerie Boulevard.
The City Council will discuss adopting a Code Enforcement citation method.
The agenda notes that at the May 13 council meeting, a discussion started on adopting a second method, use of citations, to enforce violations of the city’s code.
The agenda item offers an opportunity to continue the discussion and seek an update form the city attorney on the status of an implementing ordinance.
Also, council will continue discussion on the fire assessment fee for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, in the Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St., Avon Park.
