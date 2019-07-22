AVON PARK — The City Council will likely set the initial rates this evening for the fire assessment for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The agenda for the 6 p.m. council meeting shows a recommendation for a motion to approve Resolution 19-04 setting the initial fire assessment rates and setting the date, time and place for the public hearing to adopt the fire Assessment Roll.
Each year the city must pass a resolution setting the fire assessment fee collected by the county tax collector. The fee partially funds the operation of the city’s fire department.
Currently the fire assessment rates are $80 per residential dwelling; commercial at 4.3 cents per square foot; industrial/warehouse at .7 cents per square foot; and governmental/institutional at 1.8 cents per square foot.
The proposed resolution includes no dollar amounts.
The City Council has discussed the fire assessment fees and the revenue it generates at recent meetings and indicated there could be an increase, but there has been no final decision on the fee amounts.
Also, the agenda shows a recommended motion for the City Council to set the millage rate for the first public hearing on the adoption of the 2019-20 fiscal year tax rate and set the date, time and place for the public hearing.
The recommended date, time and location is Sept. 9, 6 p.m., in the Council Chambers.
Also, the City Council will consider the annexation of a parcel owned by Crews Groves at 5372 Lake Denton Road.
The agenda notes, in November 2018, the city attempted to annex several parcels — including the parcel presently under consideration — near the Pinecrest Golf Course. The effort came to an end after the county informed the city of a defect in the process.
The owner of the parcel, Crews Groves, now comes to the city seeking annexation of this one parcel so that he can move forward with development plans for adjoining parcels, the agenda states.
The agenda includes an item requested by Councilwoman Maria Sutherland on right-of-way debris concerns.
Photos of curbside debris in the City including: furniture, carpeting, wood/construction debris, are included in the agenda packet.
A July 10 email from Sutherland to City Manager David Flowers states, “At some point code enforcement has to step in. Our workers can’t just keep picking this stuff up without the residents paying for the cleanup.”
