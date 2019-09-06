AVON PARK — The Tuesday meeting of the Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board, which was cancelled due to Hurricane Dorian, has yet to be rescheduled.
City Manager David Flowers indicated Wednesday that a new date for the meeting should be set soon.
In June the CRA Advisory Boards of the city’s three CRA districts — Main Street, Southside and Airport — were consolidated into one CRA Advisory Board consisting of Chairwoman Gaylin Thomas, Vice Chair Gerald Snell and members Patrick Danzey, Bill Jarrett, T. Allan Statler, Dana Sevigny and Kelvin Shepard.
Thomas said the effort continues by the city to make the advisory board an autonomous board without its actions subject to approval by the City Council, but currently the board is working through the process.
The agenda of the postponed meeting included three Main Street CRA facade grants for Big T Tire.
The facade grant application for Big T Tire, at 1109 W. Main St., shows a project to repaint two front buildings the same color at a total cost of $5,200 with a grant request of $5,000.
Another facade grant application is for Big T Tire at 101 Hart Ave. to replace the shingle roof with a metal roof at a total cost of $3,520 with a grant request of $2,500.
The third facade grant for Big T Tire, at 1125 Paulk St., is to replace a front entrance thatch roof to a metal roof at a total cost of $2,500 with a grant request of $2,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.