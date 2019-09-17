AP CRA

The agenda for today’s meeting of the Avon Park CRA Advisory Board includes three facade grants from Big T Tire.

By MARC VALERO

Staff Writer

AVON PARK — The Avon Park Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board will meet today at 5:30 p.m. today to address the agenda from the Sept. 3 meeting that was postponed due to Hurricane Dorian.

Old business on the agenda includes the CRA grant application revision with the current Main Street CRA and Southside CRA facade grant applications.

CRA Advisory Board Chairwoman Gaylin Thomas explained the Main Street and Southside facade grant applications are similar, but have some differences.

“What we will do is create a facade grant that will encompass all three areas [Main Street, Southside and Airport] that is simple and the same for all,” she said. “There may be some facade restoration and construction that needs to happen at the airport as well.”

They have never had facade grants at the airport, Thomas noted. That is a possibility that they (Airport CRA) may want to change their budget to include.

Also the agenda includes three Main Street CRA facade grants for Big T Tire.

The facade grant application for Big T Tire, at 1109 W. Main St., shows a project to repaint two front buildings the same color at a total cost of $5,200 with a grant request of $5,000.

Another facade grant application is for Big T Tire at 101 Hart Ave. to replace the shingle roof with a metal roof at a total cost of $3,520 with a grant request of $2,500.

The third facade grant for Big T Tire, at 1125 Paulk St., is to replace a front entrance thatch roof to a metal roof at a total cost of $2,500 with a grant request of $2,500.

The CRA Advisory Board will meet in the Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St.

