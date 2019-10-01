By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. today with an agenda that includes the Brickell Building loan and prospective strategic planning.
Old Business includes proposed grant application revision, by-laws amendment and Florida Redevelopment Association conference.
A facade grant for Big T Tire, at 1125 Paulk St., was approved by the CRA Board for the 2018-19 budget. The project is to replace a front entrance thatch roof to a metal roof at a total cost of $2,500 with a grant request of $2,500.
New Business includes the CRA Advisory Board considering two additional Big T Tire facade grants for the 2019-20 budget — at 1109 W. Main St., to repaint two front buildings the same color at a total cost of $5,200 with a grant request of $5,000 and at 101 Hart Ave., to replace the shingle roof with a metal roof at a total cost of $3,520 with a grant request of $2,500.
