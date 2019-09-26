By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — The city is still waiting on word of insurance money for its expenses on the Brickell Building from Hurricane Irma damage.
The Main Street building was acquired by the city about five years ago and then turned over to the Main Street CRA, which has been making payments on it.
At Monday’s Community Redevelopment Agency meeting, City Attorney Gerald Buhr said there were a few procedures the city had to go through to sell the building.
He asked City Manager David Flowers if the Brickell Building’s title was transferred from the City of Avon Park to the Main Street CRA? Flowers responded that, according to the property appraiser’s website, it is listed under the City of Avon Park, not the CRA.
Buhr said that would make it easier.
CRA Board Member Garrett Anderson said they have to decide what they want to do with the building.
CRA Board Member Maria Sutherland said the city has several individuals who have inquired about purchasing it and at least one investor is waiting to see what happens with the city’s decision.
Anderson said the city it still waiting to see what it will receive from insurance from Hurricane Irma damage.
Buhr said the city shouldn’t have to wait that long and asked if there is an issue?
Flowers said the re-adjusters have looked at the building and have said, about five weeks ago, that they will contact the city.
Buhr said it seems like they are not going to abide by the contract or they are not going to do it, so the city needs to find out which it is. Flowers said he would check with them again on reimbursing the city for what has already been done on the building.
The city incurred expenses to remove water damaged and moldy wood and drywall from the structure.
Buhr advised that when the city has the building appraised to specify up front that the appraisal should be confidential.
Anderson asked if there will be a clear-cut direction the city can take by the next CRA meeting? Buhr responded, “sure.”
