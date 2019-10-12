By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — The Community Redevelopment Agency will have a special board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday to consider two event grant advertising applications for the non-profit Battle of the Bands, Inc.
Battle of the Band President Anna Marie Feeney is seeking a $1,000 advertising grant for the annual “You Served Us, Now We Serve You” event where veterans eat free.
Feeney said non-veterans pay a nominal $5 fee for a very nice meal of either meatloaf or roast pork, two different types of potatoes and two types of vegetables.
“We will be having Jefferson Parker performing live for our veterans at this service,” she said. “We will be giving out annual projects and charities grants — three $1,000 grants on that day.”
It is open to the public and everyone is invited, Feeney said. The Battle of the Bands toy drive box will be there for new and and unwrapped toys.
The event is from 2-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Union Congregational Church, 106 N. Butler Ave., Avon Park.
Also, Feeney seeks a $1,000 advertising grant for the Armed Forces Trees Display and Commemorative Brick Dedication Ceremonies.
Feeney noted it will be open to the public at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, which is Pearl Harbor Day at Veterans Square (on the Main Street Mall).
There will be a ceremony to dedicate the armed forces tree display in which members of the military will read the individual branch histories and creeds in front of each of the individual trees, she said.
“We will also dedicate the bricks that were installed this year with a small dedication by brick, with the information read as it is imprinted on the brick,” Feeney said. Also, if available, a brief biography of the individual will be read.
“We are expecting a live bagpipes performance of ‘Amazing Gracing’ and a bugler to play ‘Taps,’ “ she said. There will be music.
It is all open to the public and everyone is invited, Feeney stressed. “After doing all our work with the music festivals, this is our time to give it all back to the community.
“These advertising grants will help us get out the word more.”
Both grants were submitted Sept. 25.
The CRA Board meets in the Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St., Avon Park.
