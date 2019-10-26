By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — After months of waiting for an additional insurance payout for the Brickell Building, the Avon Park city attorney has sent a letter demanding payment of more than $100,000.
On July 5, Highlands News-Sun reported that an insurance company representative was scheduled to check the Brickell Building on July 9 with the city seeking a larger insurance payment to cover damages from Hurricane Irma.
The city paid for repairs and a new roof for the two-story building on Main Street and incurred additional costs due to the water intrusion from the storm, which necessitated mold remediation work.
The building was checked by an insurance company representative, but in the ensuing months then city manager David Flowers reported to the City Council that the city was still waiting on word on the insurance money.
The agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting includes a letter City Attorney Gerald Buhr sent Oct. 21 to the Thomas Baker Agency, Inc., St. Augustine.
“This letter serves as a notice of demand for reimbursement in the amount of $117,328.61 to the City of Avon Park for the Brickell Building work that has been done and was completed quite some time ago,” Buhr stated in the letter. “Several previous efforts by the city to recover the costs of repairs to the building from you have not been successful, and we will wait no longer.
“Per the City Council, we expect to be reimbursed within 15 days from the date of this letter or we turn this matter over as a complaint to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation and ask our attorneys to evaluate a civil complaint for payment including interest on the money owed us.”
Also, on Monday’s agenda, Council will consider the job descriptions it previously discussed for the positions of finance analyst and director of finance.
Council will consider a vacation and sick leave buy back program.
The City has available funds to implement a round of vacation and sick leave buy back up to a total of 80 hours, the agenda shows. The proposed form shows a maximum of 80 hours vacation paid at 100% and a maximum of 80 hours sick leave paid at 50%.
The City Council meets at 6 p.m., Monday, in the Council Chambers 123 E. Pine St.
