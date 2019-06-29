AVON PARK — A new ordinance covering residential properties that are rented to the public is being developed by the City of Avon Park.
In accordance with a 2007 ordinance, the city requires owners of residences to seek a permit, including inspections, to rent a residence to the public.
At a recent City Council meeting, City Attorney Gerald Buhr said he is preparing a new ordinance related to code provisions and will have it ready possibly by the next City Council meeting (July 8).
City Manager David Flowers said the ordinance was previously in effect and then in 2014, he believes, the council repealed it and that is where the city has been since then.
Buhr said, “In 2014 it was revised, I think, but it wasn’t repealed.”
Flowers said there was no longer a charge for it in 2014.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said the city’s occupational license fee currently is $5.50 for an apartment and five to 15 rooms is $22, but it doesn’t include residential rentals.
“In the meantime, what do we do? Is there any fee that we collect? Is there a fire inspection fee that is done when residential rentals are looked at?” she asked.
Buhr said he would include that in his review of the ordinance because there can’t be a duplication (charging for both) of the occupational license and residential rental permit.
Sutherland asked if the city was still doing rental inspections.
Flowers responded, “Occasionally.”
Sutherland asked if fire inspections could be done now in the residential rentals?
Buhr said, “Yes.”
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Buhr will have a draft ordinance for the council to review.
The 2007 ordinance required a Residential Rental Property Permit for rental dwellings, but provided an exemption for owner-occupied dwellings renting no more than one room. It required inspection of the rental units as a condition of the issuance of the Residential Rental Property Permit.
Each dwelling unit must pass an annual property maintenance inspection conducted by a city code enforcement officer, according to the 2007 ordinance. The annual fee required by the ordinance was $37.50 per rental unit.
