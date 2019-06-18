AVON PARK — After ending its curbside recycling program, the City of Avon Park is done collecting the recycling carts it purchased in 2012 for the effort that lasted a little over five years.
City Manager David Flowers said Monday the process of collecting the recycling bins is over.
“I think we are done with that. There might be a few stragglers out there, but for the most part we are finished with that,” he said.
But, if someone still has their recycling cart they can place it at the curb, Flowers said. The garbage trucks are not equipped to take them, but the location will be noted for another truck to collect them. If a few days go by without the bin being collected, contact City Hall.
Flowers didn’t remember how many or what percentage of the bins/carts were collected.
“I would be willing to bet there is no way we got all of them,” he said. “People were supposed to leave them out by the curb and we were picking them up.” The bins couldn’t be left by the house for pickup by the city.
The collection of the recycling carts took about six to eight weeks, Flowers said.
What happened to the carts?
Flowers said most of them are at a city storage facility on the north side of the city.
“We have a guy in Orlando who was going to buy them back for us,” he said. “It is not a lot of money back considering what we paid for them, but we were going to be collecting something out of it. I am not sure what the exact number was and some of them have already gone to him.”
The city started its curbside recycling program after it purchased the blue bins with yellow lids for the households that had city garbage collection, in 2012 for $190,000.
The recycling program commenced with a five-year contract with Republic Services. When the contract expired in 2017, Republic increased its proposed cost significantly to continue the once-a-week recycling collection, which prompted the city to explore other options, including having city workers collect the recyclables.
The city was picking up recyclables every week and transporting the loads to a Lakeland recycling facility until suspending the recycling program in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, which struck Highlands County in September 2017.
The city stopped its curbside recycling collection after Hurricane Irma so city staff could focus on storm debris removal and other storm-related issues. The economics of recycling, with China changing its policies in accepting such materials, made it a money-losing venture.
At a February meeting, the City Council decided that curbside recycling was no longer economically feasible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.