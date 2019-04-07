ZOLFO SPRINGS — Steven Thompson, 57, of Avon Park, was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with serious injuries on Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol accident report released Friday.
The FHP report stated Thompson was driving his 1998 Dodge Ram west on State Road 64, just west of Farrell Road. For unknown reasons, Thompson traveled southwest across the eastbound lane of SR 64 and onto the southern shoulder where he entered into the ditch.
The investigating deputy wrote the vehicle continued to travel and hit a fence that was also located on the same shoulder. Thompson’s momentum kept him moving forward where his passenger’s side hit a tree.
The tree sent Thompson’s Ram spinning in a counterclockwise manner as the vehicle traveled northwest heading toward SR 64. Thompson’s Ram flipped onto its right side and traveled that way across the eastbound lane of SR 64 and crossing over to the westbound lanes.
The Ram came to a stop on its right side with its nose facing southeast and blocking both lanes of traffic.
Charges are “pending further investigation.” The report shows Thompson was wearing his seat belt and alcohol was not involved in the crash.
The Florida’s Integrated Report Exchange Systems shows Hardee County with 128 crashes this year, with 55 crashes that have had injuries.
