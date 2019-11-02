By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — The two days of early voting in Avon Park concludes today at the City Council Chambers, which is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for city residents to vote for mayor and one city council seat.
Incumbent Mayor Garrett Anderson is running against Aljoe Hinson, who is a former council member and incumbent Councilman Jim Barnard is running against Terry Heston, who is also a former council member.
Anderson, Barnard and Hinson were near the polling location Friday morning during early voting with their campaign signs.
Hinson said, “You vote for change or you keep it the same. If you like what is happening, you keep it the same. If you don’t like what is happening, you need to change it. It is simple as that.”
Anderson said the turnout looked better than expected on the first early voting day.
“I am feeling good about my chances,” he said. “I think that the voters understand what I have done in the past; I think they will give me another term as mayor of Avon Park and I am ready to serve the Avon Park citizens.
Barnard said he would be there all day today and again on Tuesday/Election Day.
“I am very proud and happy to serve the city and the citizens for the last three years,” he said. “I am looking forward to the next three year commitment coming up and hopefully I will be appointed deputy mayor once again.
“I love the city. I love the people. I trust the citizens of Avon Park/the voters, to vote what they know is right and I think I am right for them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.