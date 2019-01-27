AVON PARK — A woman who was injured in a September 2017 traffic accident involving a City of Avon Park vehicle is suing the city claiming carelessness and negligence.
The lawsuit filed Jan. 3 in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court seeks damages in excess of $15,000.
The lawsuit complaint states that around 11:50 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2017, Seth Allen Helhuth Henderson was operating a motor vehicle that was traveling northbound on Oleander Drive near its intersection with West Taunton Road in Avon Park.
The plaintiff, Ninoshka Esther Sala, was the owner and operator of a motor vehicle that was traveling westbound on West Taunton Road near its intersection with Oleander Drive.
The complaint states that Henderson “carelessly and negligently” drove a vehicle so it struck Sala’s vehicle causing her to sustain significant and permanent injuries.
Henderson was operating and maintaining a City of Avon Park vehicle at the time and place referenced and the City is “vicariously” liable for the accident and injuries.
A Highlands News-Sun report from Sept. 8, 2017 states that a crash between an Avon Park Department of Public Safety vehicle and a car resulted in the car rolling over into a ditch.
The driver of the public safety vehicle was not inured. The driver of the car was taken to a hospital, but authorities said she did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, the news report stated.
Sala is being represented by the Tampa law firm Christopher Ligori & Associates.
A summons was issued by the court on Jan. 4 stating that a lawsuit has been filed and there is 20 calendar days to provide a written response, but the Highlands County Clerk of Courts records does not show if the summons had yet been issued to the City of Avon Park.
