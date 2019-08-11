AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park has a shortfall of about $16,000 in funding to upgrade the playground equipment at three city locations, in part due to a price increase since the city first received a quote in October 2017.
The agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting shows that the city received a quote of $107,844.26 nearly two years ago for equipment at Lake Tulane Park, Donaldson Park and the MLK Field.
On Oct. 25, 2017 an RPAC (Highlands County’s Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee) funding application was submitted for a 50/50 match between the Highlands County and the City of Avon Park of $53,922.13 each, totaling $107,713.26.
On Feb. 12, 2018, the city council approved the interlocal agreement between the city and county to provide for operation and maintenance of recreation facilities. The agreement was reduced so each entity would pay $48,065.59, for a total of $96,131.18, for a shortfall for the city of $11,713.08.
The interlocal agreement was executed on March 20, 2018 and will expire March 20, 2020, the council agenda notes.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission amended the interlocal agreement on June 18, 2019 to change the location of equipment from MLK Field to Durrah Martin Park, according to the agenda.
The city obtained new quotes in July 2019 with the equipment prices increasing $4,515.16 to $112,359.42, which increased the city’s out-of-pocket expense to $64,293.83. That brings the total shortfall to $16,228.24.
The recommended motion is approval of the project with the manufacturer’s pricing increases.
The equipment pieces in the quote include: Moon Rock Climber and Hoopla Swing at Lake Tulane Park, ExoPod at Donaldson Park and the Challenger Custom Play Structure.
Also, on Monday the City Council will consider approving an agreement between Excavation Point, Inc. and the City of Avon Park for the extension of water and wastewater utility mains on U.S. 27 to serve the new Wawa convenience store to be built at the highway’s intersection with Valerie Boulevard and other future customers in the area.
The council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Council Chambers, 123 E. Pines St.
