Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of stories looking at restaurant inspections. We have broken it down into two categories: fast food restaurants and sit down restaurants. We will write a story for each local municipality for each category. This story takes a look at fast food restaurants in Avon Park. Because there are so many fast food restaurants in Avon Park, this is the second story to cover the remaining facilities that did not appear in a previous article.
AVON PARK — The fast food options in the City of Charm are plentiful and offer a wide variety of gastronomic delights. However, choosing the wrong day or the wrong one could cause illness.
The Department of Business & Professional Regulation’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants is responsible for inspecting and, if necessary, closing a restaurant if its violations are serious enough.
The DBPR website states an inspection only gives a “snapshot” and violations can be corrected or incurred at any given time. Viewing an inspection report does give information on the establishment’s cleanliness and food handling, storage and what was done to correct the violation. The report will tell the reader if the violation is a repeat violation also. Past reports are also a click away at myfloridalicense.com.
Only restaurants that had violations rated as a high priority are being focused on in this article, along with any that did not receive the all-important “Met Inspection Standards” during the inspection visit. The violations are classified as basic, intermediate and high priority by severity, respectively. The reports were accurate as of press time Wednesday.
Arby’s #7656 at 5 U.S. 27 North was last inspected on Oct. 17, 2018. The inspector wrote there was no vacuum breaker at the “mop sink with threaded splitter.” Two basic and one intermediate violations were also cited.
Checkers at 382 U.S. 27 South got a high priority violation that was corrected onsite during its March 28 inspection. The violation was for not having the proper strength sanitizer to sanitize utensils properly. Checkers had three other basic violations.
Subway #21189 at 1041 U.S. 27 North (inside Walmart) did not have any high priority violations during its July 28 inspection. The restaurant received three intermediate and one basic violation(s). However, the result on the report says “Follow-up Inspection Required. Violations require further review but are not an immediate threat to the public.”
Warnings were issued because a microwave was “soiled with encrusted food debris;” a hand-washing sink with items stored in it, a knife stored on the hand-wash sink that was corrected on site; not having paper towels or hand dryer, a repeat violation; and not having required training on an employee within 60 days of hire.
The DBPR website states what it means to have a warning issued: “Sanitary and/or safety conditions require the inspector to return in the near future to ensure corrective action has been taken for violations found.”
