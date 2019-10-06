By ROBERT MILLER
News Clerk
AVON PARK — A dining staple for the City of Charm and a fixture in the community for four decades, The Olympic Restaurant is preparing a celebration for its 40th anniversary.
On Thursday, Oct. 10 the restaurant turns 40. Purchased by Jimmy and Maria Tsakalos 22 years ago, The Olympic Restaurant has been serving customers since 1979. The Olympic serves a large selection of specialty sandwiches, seafood, steak and a wide array of authentic Greek dishes.
To celebrate their 40th anniversary, the restaurant will host an anniversary event complete with new appetizers, prizes and cake. The event will take place on their 40th anniversary, from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
Maria Tsakalos said the restaurant and its customers “feel like my family. I want to give something back.”
During the 40 days leading up to the main celebration, each day the 40th check of the day gets their meal for free. The final day for of the meal giveaway is Oct. 10.
“I want to thank the community for their support,” Tsakalos said. “Thank you to all our customers.”
Tsakalos said that not just customer loyalty, but those customers’ families make the restaurant special. She recalls one customer in particular who first visited the restaurant when she was pregnant with her daughter. Now that same customer just saw her daughter attend homecoming.
“It’s beautiful to see generations grow up and come through the restaurant over the years.”
The Olympic Restaurant is at 504 U.S. 27 N. in Avon Park. They are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. For information, call 863-452-2700.
