AVON PARK — City Manager David Flowers, in his first month on the job, is starting to fill some key positions on the city staff.
At a recent City Council meeting, Flowers said Danielle Phillips has been promoted to finance coordinator/interim city clerk.
Phillips has “stepped up and proven herself responsible and reliable and dependable and she has certainly assisted me a lot and she was very qualified for the finance coordinator position,” he said.
Phillips was in charge of accounts receivable and had served a few weeks as part of the three staff-member team as interim city manager prior to Flowers becoming city manager on Jan. 7.
The city will be advertising for a city clerk.
Flowers said Monday that the city’s new human resources staff member, Brenda Dane, started last Thursday.
“She has been two days on the job and she is getting the place in order and doing very good,” he said.
Most recently Dane was the human resources director at Highlands Regional Medical Center.
The city now has 13 open positions.
“I don’t know if all 13 of those we will actually hire because I am looking at streamlining a few things and maybe doing some job combinations,” Flowers said. “We are certainly going to be reviewing all this in the very, very near future.”
One of Dane’s top priorities is getting the positions filled, he said.
Is the city still seeking a director of infrastructure?
“It is on the plate; it needs to be discussed,” Flowers replied.
Also, at a recent City Council meeting, Flowers said on the first council meeting of each month he would provide an activity report for the prior month that will include the work orders, pending projects, responses and similar updates instead of providing them every other week.
