AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park has some new, but familiar, faces on its staff as City Manager David Flowers fills and consolidates positions.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, the new staff members present included: City Clerk/GIS analyst Manuel Cortazal, part-time Finance Director Rick Helms and Human Resources Director Brenda Dane.
Cortazal worked in the media relations department at South Florida State College. He will also handle Community Redevelopment Agency duties.
Helms worked for Highlands County government both as a finance director and county administrator.
Dane was the human resources director at Highlands Regional Medical Center.
Flowers announced that acting fire chief, Captain Andy Marcy, will soon become the the city’s fire chief.
A budget amendment concerning the staff changes will go before the City Council at its March 11 meeting, Flowers said Tuesday. The city’s budget will have two public readings and then Marcy’s appointment to chief and the other personnel moves presented at the City Council meeting will become official.
At Monday’s meeting, Helms reviewed the staffing changes and their impact on the remainder of the fiscal year, which is an additional $28,159.
The staffing position changes include:
• Administrative services clerk changed to part-time position.
• Executive assistant — a new position.
• Payroll/records clerk — eliminated.
• Purchasing specialist — eliminated.
• Public safety director — eliminated (Jason Lister who held the position retired recently).
• Code enforcement supervisor — new position.
• One new firefighter position.
• One new plant operator Class C.
The city had 14 openings when Flowers became city manager on Jan. 7. At that time, Flowers said his number one priority was to get someone to handle the city’s budget and finances. The city has an accounting firm to check its finances, but it needs someone on staff to oversee the budget.
The hiring of Helms returns some budgetary functions to the city.
In August 2013, the City Council approved then city manager Julian Deleon’s recommendation to cut three city financial/accounting positions and expand the city’s contract with a certified public accounting firm.
At that time, Deleon told the City Council that during the last five or more years, the city had experienced issues with financial internal controls, late reconciliations and further problems with developing independent financial statements.
The eliminated positions were accounting/finance supervisor, utility billing supervisor and an accountant.
The city’s financial picture is much better than when Deleon was the interim city manager when in June 2011 he laid off three city workers when the city was facing what he described as a “serious budget shortfall in the general fund.”
