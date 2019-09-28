By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — Finance Director Ricky Helms, who was working part time for the City of Avon Park, is resigning effective Sept. 30.
Helms, who worked for Highlands County government both as a finance director and county administrator, started working for Avon Park in February.
A lengthy budget process came to a conclusion Monday when the City Council approved the 2019-20 budget.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said, “We are grateful for what he [Helms] has done for helping us with the budget for as long as he did. I think he did a great, fantastic job. I think he worked with all the City Council members terrifically.
“We wish him the best and we are all very grateful for what he did and how long he stayed around.”
The best thing, he made the budget easy for council to understand, which was different from the past when sometimes it was difficult to figure out things, Barnard said.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said Helms has a long history of public service.
“I have never met a more patient and thoughtful person,” she said. “All those years of number crunching should be commended.”
Speaking on the council’s recently completed 2019-20 budget, Sutherland said, “I believe our finance director, Rick Helms, brought all his years of expertise and education to the budget process for which we all should be grateful. He is the best.”
Utility Director Ronnie Jones was most informative on the needs of the utility since he is charged with all things water, sewer and streets, she said. He is easy to work with.
The budget process is pretty much the only time that council can question employees regarding budget needs and intentions, Sutherland noted.
“I think our council and staff did a great job in getting the budget done without raising taxes,” she said. “It was tedious and sometimes tense, but worth it. I appreciate our council looking out for the city and glad we had more residents observing the process.
“Our council may not agree on everything all the time, but that is to be expected. In this case, we came together and should be proud it worked out. I personally appreciate all the staff that put up with my incessant questions that lead to lengthy evenings of work, but it got done.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Class act. If not for him I bet the City would have caved in. He should have been city manager.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.