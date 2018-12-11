AVON PARK — The members of the Avon Park Founders Garden Club show their holiday spirit each year by decorating the Avon Park City Hall.
On the outside of City Hall, the club has a big wreath over the front doorway and metal-framed lighted trees on the lawn.
“We’ve been decorating it for many, many years,” said Anita Helbig of the Founders Club.
The first-floor decorations include a Christmas tree just inside the front door.
While many residents coming in to pay utility bills will notice the Christmas tree, the club has a delightful scene of children singing by a fireplace on the second-floor outside the doors to the administrative offices.
“There is no place to put it downstairs,” Helbig said. “They are very fragile and we can’t have anybody touching them; they would fall apart real easily so it is better to have them upstairs,” she said, of the life-size figurines.
“We are a small club, not many members, but we are really very active,” she said. “We take care of the garden at the chamber of commerce and we do a lot of stuff and I don’t think people realize how much we do.”
