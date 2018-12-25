AVON PARK — After selecting its next city manager Thursday evening, the City Council discussed the electrical generator that was ordered for City Hall, but now possibly being cancelled.
Though there was discussion earlier in the year by council about getting a permanent generator to operate City Hall in the event of a power outage there was no formal approval by council to purchase a specific unit.
A purchase order was approved by a previous city manager for nearly $51,000 for a 125-kilowatt generator for a piggybacked purchase through a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office bid.
At a previous City Council meeting, when the council was considering a quote for the generator installation, Councilman Stanley Spurlock said the city should cancel the generator and bid it out and include the installation in the bid.
Council seemed in general agreement to cancel the generator, which was from Tradewinds, whether or not the city would be responsible for a 15 percent restocking fee.
At the special City Council meeting Thursday, Michael Waldron, the area sales representative for Tradewinds, said his company got a purchase order to build a generator in accordance with the power requirements for City Hall. His company has never had anyone cancel a generator order.
Though the engineer report showed the power requirement for City Hall was 104 KW that is customarily increased by 10 to 15 percent as a safety factor so the generator does not have to operate at the top of its capacity. Waldron noted that the City of Sebring has about 80 Tradewinds generators, which all use marine grade aluminum that minimizes deterioration.
Spurlock questioned that the generator, which is now complete and ready for delivery, was built specifically for the Avon Park City Hall.
He said they need a “stand by” unit, not something to run the entire City Hall.
Waldron said 12 months of power bills were reviewed and the different power requirements such as one-phase, two-phase, etc. were considered when building the generator.
In trying to cancel the generator order, the City Council is trying to sweep under the rug what the previous council did, he said.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland blamed the staff for not following the city’s process in ordering the generator.
City Council Interim City Attorney Gerald Buhr said case law could support the council’s decision to cancel the generator order because it was void from the beginning.
Waldron said he received a purchase order from the city and it was not his responsibility to follow or know all the City Council’s proceedings in the matter.
The City Council agreed to wait until the new city manager, David Flowers, is on the job to address it at the next City Council meeting on Jan. 14, 2019. Flowers is set to begin Jan. 7, 2019.
