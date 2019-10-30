By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — After months of waiting, the City of Avon Park has received an insurance check for its Hurricane Irma damage expenses on the Brickell Building.
The city paid for repairs and a new roof for the two-story building on Main Street and incurred additional costs due to the water intrusion from the storm, which necessitated mold remediation work.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr had sent a letter on Oct. 21 to the insurance company demanding payment of more than $100,000.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Buhr said the city received a check from the insurance company in the mail, which included everything minus the deductable.
“So they had the desire to pay,” he said.
Interim City Manager Kim Gay said the city received a check for $97,000. Executive Administrative Assistant Suzie Gentry had been in contact with the insurance representative who was moving in the direction to pay so the representative was surprised to get the letter from the city attorney.
Mayor Garrett Anderson asked if the insurance check includes the city’s expenses for mold remediation and if there was any more pending insurance money?
Gay said the mold remediation was included in the city’s list of expenses. She doesn’t believe there will be any more insurance money for the building.
Anderson asked Gay to have all the figures on what the city has spent on the building for the next CRA Advisory Board meeting.
There will be a Special Joint CRA and CRA Advisory Board meeting, with the Brickell Building as the only topic, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
The City Council has discussed selling the building, but wanted to know how much the city has spent on the building, which was purchased in 2015.
Anderson: make sure we fluff the money paid out. We will add a couple of zeros to the $320 ÷6 dollars we paid the state prisoners to remediate the mold so they are stocked for the year on commissary.
